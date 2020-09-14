Lincoln restaurant pays for NSP trooper’s meal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A touching surprise at a Lincoln restaurant, a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper’s meal was paid for after Investigator Mario Herrera’s funeral this weekend. The owner of Bethany’s Cafe said this was another moment of unity after Investigator Herrera’s death, as it wasn’t just her wanting to pay for the meal, but everyone in the restaurant.

In a packed restaurant at Bethany’s Cafe, an NSP trooper found a note on his table.

“I don’t think there was a table in this restaurant at the time that didn’t offer to pay for his meal,” said Jessica Simons, owner of Bethany Coffee Shop and Cafe.

Simons has owned Bethany’s Cafe for nearly a year now. When she saw the trooper come in after Investigator Herrera’s funeral, she and everyone knew what to do.

The note given to the trooper told him his meal was free, thanking him for his service and sorry for his loss.

“I think that shows the will of Nebraska residents and Lincoln residents,” Simons said. “When that man passed, it was a sorrow all across the state.”

Simons described the moment leading up to Herrera’s funeral as heartwarming as she saw hundreds of people on the bypasses the day Herrera was brought back to Lincoln.

“We love our boys in blue and there here for us when we need them and we always hope to be able to do the same for them,” Simons said.

A moment Simons hopes the state trooper always remembers, as she definitely will.

“It was about making sure that man and his wife had a good meal and that we respected their visit to our cafe and we were happy that they came,” Simons said.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a statement, “As our law enforcement community has mourned for Investigator Herrera, the incredible support from the public has been heartwarming. This act of kindness is a perfect example of the kindness all of the law enforcement has felt this week. Thank you to all of Lincoln for how they’ve rallied around LPD, as well as all officers, deputies, and troopers who serve this community.”

