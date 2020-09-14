Advertisement

Lincoln restaurant pays for NSP trooper’s meal

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A touching surprise at a Lincoln restaurant, a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper’s meal was paid for after Investigator Mario Herrera’s funeral this weekend. The owner of Bethany’s Cafe said this was another moment of unity after Investigator Herrera’s death, as it wasn’t just her wanting to pay for the meal, but everyone in the restaurant.

In a packed restaurant at Bethany’s Cafe, an NSP trooper found a note on his table.

“I don’t think there was a table in this restaurant at the time that didn’t offer to pay for his meal,” said Jessica Simons, owner of Bethany Coffee Shop and Cafe.

Simons has owned Bethany’s Cafe for nearly a year now. When she saw the trooper come in after Investigator Herrera’s funeral, she and everyone knew what to do.

The note given to the trooper told him his meal was free, thanking him for his service and sorry for his loss.

“I think that shows the will of Nebraska residents and Lincoln residents,” Simons said. “When that man passed, it was a sorrow all across the state.”

Simons described the moment leading up to Herrera’s funeral as heartwarming as she saw hundreds of people on the bypasses the day Herrera was brought back to Lincoln.

“We love our boys in blue and there here for us when we need them and we always hope to be able to do the same for them,” Simons said.

A moment Simons hopes the state trooper always remembers, as she definitely will.

“It was about making sure that man and his wife had a good meal and that we respected their visit to our cafe and we were happy that they came,” Simons said.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a statement, “As our law enforcement community has mourned for Investigator Herrera, the incredible support from the public has been heartwarming. This act of kindness is a perfect example of the kindness all of the law enforcement has felt this week. Thank you to all of Lincoln for how they’ve rallied around LPD, as well as all officers, deputies, and troopers who serve this community.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Foster Care Review Office releases annual report

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Every September, the Foster Care Review Office has to submit a report with data its collected.

News

Cancer patient uses his story and his dance moves to motivate others

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
A chance encounter is leading to an unexpected friendship between two patients at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

News

NSP Trooper free meal

Updated: 34 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 5:30 Sunday

News

Herrera family thanks community for support

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Herrera family is thanking the community for its support over the last two weeks.

Latest News

Forecast

Quiet Weather Expected to Start the Week...

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More sunshine and seasonal September temperatures are expected on Monday in Lincoln.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

News

City of Red pushes for Husker pride this fall

Updated: 9 hours ago
City of Red pushes for Husker pride this fall

News

C and L Dairy Sweet reopens after tornado

Updated: 9 hours ago
C and L Dairy Sweet reopens after tornado

News

“City of Red” pushes for Husker pride this fall

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The Downtown Lincoln Association, Convention and Visitors Bureau and Husker Athletics are launching “City of Red” to help fill the streets of Lincoln with Husker pride this fall.

News

Car crashes into house in south Lincoln

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
A car crashed into a house in south Lincoln Saturday night.