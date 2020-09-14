Advertisement

Lincoln restoration companies feeling impact of COVID-19 pandemic

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether it’s fire, wind and one of the main ones: water damage, restoration services are usually the ones you call, but with many people still working from home, a company we spoke with say lately, they’re not responding to many of those calls.

Delta Restoration Services opened up in September 2019. They say between having an unusually dry summer with little rain and most of this year dealing with the pandemic, things have been a bit challenging.

Right now, the company is only seeing about five to 10 calls coming in every month.

The company tells 10/11 they’re seeing that people are home more often, so homeowners are able to catch these problems faster and are taking matters into their own hands.

“A lot of the disasters start at fittings, pipes, water heaters, washer hoses and dishwashers. They’re able to take care of a lot of that stuff themselves,” said Jeff Carstens, president of Delta Restoration Services.

They say if you don’t know how to properly solve these common household issues yourself, it’s best to seek professional help so your problem doesn’t become worse in the long run.

Before the winter season gets going, they tell 10/11 there are some things homeowners should manage right now.

Carstens said, “You want to make sure that your gutters are unclogged. You want to make sure that your foundation is draining away from the home, rather than to the home.”

Before temperatures drop, Delta Restoration Services tells 10/11 that’s also a good time to unhook hoses from pipes so they don’t freeze and split. Covering pipes on the outside or your home should also be taken care of in advance.

When Delta Restoration workers are called out to help with issues like flooding, hail, smoke or mold damage, to keep employees and customers safe, they’re dressed in PPE and work on being out of your home in less than two hours.

