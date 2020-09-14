Advertisement

LPD arrests woman involved in U-Stop robbery

Kimberly Williams
Kimberly Williams(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a woman involved in a robbery last week at a U-Stop in Northwest Lincoln.

Kimberly D. Williams, 26, is facing aiding and abetting use of a firearm to commit a felony charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance charges.

On Monday, September 7, LPD said officers responded to a robbery at U-Stop in Northwest Lincoln where the clerk said a woman and a man walked into the gas station demanding money from the register. The clerk told responding officers one of the suspects placed the barrel of a gun on her head. LPD said the suspects then ran away from the gas station with an undisclosed amount of money.

LPD said investigators processed the gas station for fingerprints and identified Williams as one of the suspects. Preliminary evidence, according to LPD, indicates that Williams was not the person who held the gun during the robbery.

Officers said they located Williams and her car last week just southwest of 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway, where LPD found a mask and gloves they believe were worn during the robbery.

Investigators also said they found a roll of quarters associated with the robbery, as well as 0.3 grams of meth.

LPD said they are still searching for the second person involved in this robbery.

