LPD: Man tries burglarizing ex’s apartment; found hiding under bed by officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man found under a bed, trying to burglarize an apartment.

Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to an apartment on K Street, near S 27th Street, for a report of a burglary.

Responding officers noted that they saw a second-floor window was broken and there was a toolbox underneath.

LPD said officers tried making contact with the tenant, but no one answered the door. Responding officers forced entry into the apartment, searched it and found 28-year-old Gustavo Gomez hiding under a bed.

Offices said they spoke with the tenant, who was not at the apartment at the time, and learned that Gomez did not live there. LPD said Gomez was trying to burglarize the apartment.

The victim is known to Gomez and LPD said they’ve been trying to interview him about prior incidents.

Gomez was arrested and is facing burglary charges, as well as assault, child abuse, and criminal mischief charges for previous incidents.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.