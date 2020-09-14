Advertisement

LPD: Man tries burglarizing ex’s apartment; found hiding under bed by officers

Gustavo O. Gomez
Gustavo O. Gomez(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man found under a bed, trying to burglarize an apartment.

Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to an apartment on K Street, near S 27th Street, for a report of a burglary.

Responding officers noted that they saw a second-floor window was broken and there was a toolbox underneath.

LPD said officers tried making contact with the tenant, but no one answered the door. Responding officers forced entry into the apartment, searched it and found 28-year-old Gustavo Gomez hiding under a bed.

Offices said they spoke with the tenant, who was not at the apartment at the time, and learned that Gomez did not live there. LPD said Gomez was trying to burglarize the apartment.

The victim is known to Gomez and LPD said they’ve been trying to interview him about prior incidents.

Gomez was arrested and is facing burglary charges, as well as assault, child abuse, and criminal mischief charges for previous incidents.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD arrests woman involved in U-Stop robbery

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently a woman involved in a robbery last week at a U-Stop in Northwest Lincoln.

News

Detached garage fire overnight in north Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Lincoln restoration companies feeling impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
They say between having an unusually dry summer with little rain and most of this year dealing with the pandemic, things have been a bit challenging.

News

Car break-ins at Pioneers Park

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Lincoln restoration companies feeling impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
They say between having little rain this summer and dealing with the pandemic, things have been a bit challenging.

News

Weekend robberies in Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Robberies, car break-ins across Lincoln over the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
Lincoln Police took reports of robberies and car break-ins over the week in the Capital City.

News

Detached garage fire overnight in north Lincoln

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
A detached garage that sent large flames into the air in north Lincoln has been completely destroyed.