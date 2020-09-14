Advertisement

More Quiet Weather Expected This Week...

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not much is expected to change over the next few days as warm, quiet weather is expected across the state. Areas of smoke drifting through the area from wildfires in California will continue to lead to hazy conditions at times over the next few days. Smoke is generally expected to remain in the upper levels of the atmosphere - but at times some smoke could mix down into the lower levels of the atmosphere to near the surface and could impact air quality at times.

For Lincoln on Tuesday, another warm day is expected with highs reaching the middle 80s by the afternoon. Sunny skies with hazy conditions are expected with south winds gusting up to around 25 MPH at times.

Across the state, it’ll basically be the same story with mainly sunny skies with hazy conditions. Temperatures will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s from east to west with breezy south winds in central and western Nebraska.

A cold front is forecast to push into the area on Thursday, which should bring in temperatures into the 70s for Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, it looks like a dry front and we won’t see any rain. Our next chance for moisture likely doesn’t arrive until Sunday, Sunday night, and into Monday of next week.

