Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions loosen Monday

By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week---a relief in coronavirus health measures for most Nebraska counties.

Governor Pete Ricketts' move to loosen COVID-19 restrictions takes place across most of the state this week.

Starting tomorrow---all counties in Nebraska except for Lancaster county will move into phase 4.

That means crowd capacity at indoor and outdoor venues will expand.

Outdoor venues can operate at 100 percent occupancy.

Indoor venues can increase to 75 percent capacity.

Ricketts considers large events to be 500 or more people.

Those large-scale events will still need approval from their local health director.

Here in Douglas County, large-scale events are considered one thousand people or larger and also need clearance from the health department.

