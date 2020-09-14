Advertisement

North Platte doctor dies from COVID-19 complications

Dr. Lee Lamberty is the fourth person to die from COVID-19 complications in West Central District Health Department.
Dr. Lee Lamberty is the fourth person to die from COVID-19 complications in West Central District Health Department.(MGN)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The church where Dr. Lee Lamberty was a member is announcing with sadness the death of the North Platte doctor. Dr. Lamberty passed away on Saturday, September 12.

Dr. Lamberty was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early September. He is the fourth person in the West Central District Health Department to be claimed by complications from the virus.

The First Evangelical Lutheran Church Pastor Arnold Flater saying in a Facebook post Sunday that words of comfort and prayers will be a blessing to his family, adding that Dr. Lamberty was greatly concerned for all people to remain safe in the face of the virus.

Dr. Lamberty’s Covid-19 condition is believed to be the result of community-spread. A press release from Great Plains Health saying he was a firm believer in the effectiveness of personal protective equipment and never wavered from wearing it while serving patients in the clinic.

Dr. Lamberty established Family Medicine Associates in 1973. He built a thriving practice and truly helped grow primary care in North Platte. He recruited several partners over the years, including Dr. Janet Bernard, who joined the practice in 1985 and worked alongside Dr. Lamberty for over 30 years. In 2018, Dr. Lamberty led the clinic through a formal partnership with Great Plains Health.

