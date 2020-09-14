Advertisement

Pleasant Week Ahead

Warm Monday
Warm Monday(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather pattern over the next several days looks to be mainly dry, mainly sunny and warm. Lots of sunshine for Monday with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. Clear and seasonal for tonight. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly sunny and dry with highs both days in the mid 80s. Thursday will be a bit cooler but still warm and dry. Cooler on Friday with highs in the lower 70s, but still dry and mostly sunny.

The weekend looks dry and warm with highs around 80 on Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday. We may see a few more clouds over the weekend, but lots of sunshine is still expected.

