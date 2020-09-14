Robberies, car break-ins across Lincoln over the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities were very busy in Lincoln over the weekend responding to at least three robberies and a string of car break-ins.

ROBBERIES

On Friday, police responded to two robberies. The first one happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 40th and St. Paul.

LPD says a 36-year-old man walking in the area when he was approached by two men from behind. One of the men attacked him with an object similar to a pipe. The victim fell, where he was then hit again multiple times while the other man took some of the victims personal belongings.

Both suspects fled the area, while the victim went home, then went to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries suffered in the assault. LPD says that’s when they were contacted and took the report.

Nearly three hours later, a security guard outside Round 1 at Gateway Mall called police and reported that he was assaulted and robbed of his badge. The 18-year-old victim told LPD he had approached a group of men around 10:30 p.m. and requested that they put masks on, in correlation with the city’s mask mandate. Not long after, the guard was approached by the same group inside a bathroom and assaulted by the men.

The victim has just minor facial injuries and did not require any medical attention.

On Saturday, Lincoln Police responded to reports of a robbery around 10:25 p.m. in the area of 29th and N Streets.

LPD says a 51-year-old man was walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up. A man exited the vehicle, walked up to the victim and struck him in the head. He then took some of the victims belongings, got back in the vehicle, and then left the area. The victim did not require medical attention.

CAR BREAK-INS

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Lincoln Police were called out to Pioneers Park on numerous reports of cars being broken in to.

Starting around 1:30 p.m., LPD says they took ten reports of car break-ins out at the park, which took place during a cross country meet.

In total, officers took a total of 16 reports of car break-ins from the 24-hour period for Saturday.

All of the incidents are being investigated. Right now, no suspects have been arrested, and police are asking anyone with information on any of the cases to give them a call at 402-441-6000.

