Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 41

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 41 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 5,196. The number of deaths in the community remains at 21.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 71

  • On Monday, September 14, the Douglas County Health Department reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 14,545 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
  • The Health Department received no new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 178. DCHD has confirmed 10,902 county residents have recovered from the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

