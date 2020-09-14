Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Monday, September 14, the Douglas County Health Department reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 14,545 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received no new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 178. DCHD has confirmed 10,902 county residents have recovered from the illness.