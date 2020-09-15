Black Hills Energy working to restore service to Bennet

BENNET, Neb. (KOLN) -Tuesday afternoon, Black Hills Energy technicians were forced to shut down natural gas service to the town of Bennet after a third party damaged a natural gas main providing service to the town near the intersection of Madison and Cottonwood streets.

To safely facilitate repairs, technicians have begun going door to door and turning off the approximately 300 gas meters in the town to ensure the safety of the community. After making repairs to the damaged gas main and re-pressurizing the system, service will be restored to Bennet.

Black Hills Energy crews will then go door to door to relight pilot lights. At locations where no one is home or the business is closed, a tag will be left on the door notifying the customer that the natural gas has been shut off and to call the company for it to be turned back on.

It is extremely important that customers do not attempt to re-light their own pilot lights on their furnaces or water heaters. Customers with question about restoring service should contact us at 1-888-890-5554.

