Calls for bat removals up across Lincoln

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Animal Control calls for bats have been on the rise. From July to August that number more than tripled and its a trend that pest control services are seeing as well.

Daine Patton owns Bats to Rats. He said over the past month he’s been booked solid.

“We take on average about 30 to 40 calls a day just for bats,” said Patton.

Patton said August is usually the high season for bat calls but with people being home more often they’re noticing the unwanted guests at higher rates.

“I wouldn’t say that the bat population has grown or decreased,” said Patton. “Really just more people at home hearing those noises and seeing them go in and out of their houses.”

Patton said there are a few telltale signs of bats.

“Look for those droppings on the outside of the house then look up,” said Patton. “If you see staining on the outside of your house that usually means bars are coming and going.”

Animal Control is seeing the same pattern. In July there were 121 calls for bats, in August that number tripled to 387.

A city report said there are also some calls for bats not recorded in those numbers because they don’t require an officer to be dispatched.

