CHI Health to host drive-thru flu shots throughout October

(KWTX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health will be offering numerous opportunities throughout October for patients and families to swing through a drive-thru and get their flu-shot.

“If you have put off getting the flu shot in the past, this is the year to make a difference,” said Dr. Mark Butler, family health physician with CHI Health. “This year, more than any other year, it is critical that we get as many people immunized against influenza as possible. In a normal flu season, the hospitals are inundated. This year provides another layer of complexity with COVID-19.”

CHI Health is offering drive-thru flu shots as a way to promote social distancing and convenience for the community as flu season quickly approaches. Appointments are strongly preferred but are not required.

“This takes the hassle out of getting your flu shot,” said Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, infectious disease physician, CHI Health-Creighton. “Driving thru and staying in your vehicle adds another layer of protection for our patients and our health care workers. It’s quick, easy and a crucial step in keeping our communities safe.”

Drive-thru flu shot schedule for the following CHI Health Clinic locations:

LOCATIONS

Autumn Ridge

October 8

9 a.m. – Noon

Family Health Physicians

October 3, 17, 24

8 a.m. – Noon

Southwest Family Health

October 2

8 a.m. – Noon

Southwest Family Health

October 15

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Drive-thru flu shots will be given to patients seven and older. Patients are also asked to wear a mask in their vehicle while interacting with clinic staff. Before heading to one of the locations above, please call (402) 717-2439 or visit CHIhealth.com/flu to schedule an appointment. Additional details on flu shots, participating clinics and scheduled times are listed on that link. Traditional in-clinic, in-person flu shots are also still available at CHI Health locations.

Other important reminders for flu season:

- Anyone who put off receiving important, routine vaccinations earlier this year due to COVID-19 should ask to receive those immunizations now.

- Community members should continue all other efforts to reduce the chance of contracting influenza, COVID-19 and other viral illnesses. This includes washing your hands often, maintaining social distance from others and wearing a mask. Stay home if you do get sick.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

