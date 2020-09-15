Community mourns loss of local doctor

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A local community is reeling after the loss of a long-time doctor at Great Plains Health, who died on Saturday from complications due to COVID-19.

Dr. Leland Lamberty was in the high risk category himself at 76-years-old, but up until the day he tested positive for COVID-19, he spent his time treating patients.

“He was an individual that showed up every day with an enthusiasm and interest in delivering good health care to his patients," said Great Plains Health Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea.

Dr. Lamberty was a doctor for more than 47 years. He grew up in Seward and established Family Medicine in 1973.

“He was very intellectual,” McNea said. “Very intelligent, respected by our whole medical staff and along with that intelligence he had a compassion for the human soul.”

Ultimately, it was that selfless service that ended his life. He tested positive for the coronavirus in late August.

“Our employees are tired,” said McNea. “They’ve been at this now and treating COVID-19 patients since early March. They want this to be over.”

After two weeks of treatments and ups and downs in the hospital, he died on Saturday from complications due to COVID-19.

“This has been a hard pill for our staff to swallow,” McNea said.

It’s a loss the entire community is mourning, as they rally around the family to remember the good times and share his dying wish.

“Wear a mask to protect a nurse, a doctor or somebody you are interacting with," said McNea. "I think that is a good example for all of us to follow.”

