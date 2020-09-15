Advertisement

Doane University to hold postponed commencement ceremonies on Sunday

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRETE, Neb. (KOLN) -Doane University will recognize May graduates from the College of Professional Studies, College of Education, College of Business, College of Arts & Sciences, and School of Integrative Learning at postponed Commencement ceremonies on Sunday, Sept. 20. The ceremonies originally scheduled on May 9 were postponed due to COVID-19.

Commencement will be split into two ceremonies, both taking place on Al Papik Field. A ceremony for May graduates from the Crete campus will begin at 10:00 am and a ceremony for nontraditional undergraduate and graduate students will begin at 1:00 pm.

Each student is allowed to bring up to four family members as guests and the graduates will be spaced out on the football field to allow for physical distancing. Masks are required to be worn during the event.

Around 45% of May graduates will be in attendance for the Commencement ceremonies. Graduates were sent a survey in the spring to seek their input on a postponed ceremony and September 20 was the preferred choice selected to hold a postponed event.

Doane awarded degrees to 450 students in May. This spring Doane had 148 graduates from the College of Education, 120 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 117 graduates from the College of Business, 48 graduates from the College of Professional Studies, and 17 graduates from the School of Integrative Learning.

Doane graduates Allison Baird and Jeremy Heneger will be giving the Commencement addresses.

