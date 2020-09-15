Advertisement

Grand Island hit and run suspect to trial court

Teenage girl suffered broken spine in accident
Luis Ruiz is charged with a felony in connection with a hit & run accident Sept 5 in Grand Island.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The suspect who fled the scene of a car crash that left a teenage girl paralyzed is headed to trial court.

Luis Ruiz, 21, Grand Island, is charged with felony Failure to Stop and Render Aid and with misdemeanor Reckless Driving. Ruiz waived an evidence hearing and a Hall County judge Monday transferred the case to trial court. His next appearance is October 6.

Police said the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Sept 5 at the corner of Anderson Avenue and South Locust Street.

Samantha Atkinson, 13, Grand Island, was badly injured in the crash. She sustained a severed spine and internal injuries. She’s being treated at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha where she was listed in critical condition Tuesday morning.

If convicted on the felony charge, Ruiz could get up to four years in prison.

