Heavy smoke expected to settle across south central Nebraska Wednesday

The National Weather Service put out a situation report warning of heavy smoke in south central Nebraska on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service put out a situation report warning of heavy smoke in south central Nebraska on Wednesday.(National Weather Service)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service put out a situation report warning of heavy smoke in south-central Nebraska on Wednesday.

According to the report, smoke will settle near the surface during the day on Wednesday. The smoke will be thickest Wednesday afternoon, between 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The smoke will settle near the surface behind a cold front with north northeast winds gusting over 20 mph. According to the NWS, uncertainty exists with how much smoke will be pulled down behind the front.

Areas west of U.S. Highway 281 will likely experience the thickest smoke.

The smoke will thin and diminish Wednesday night.

The smoke may cause reduced visibility and potential health impacts for those with preexisting conditions. Individuals with preexisting conditions may experience adverse health effects if outdoors.

The NWS put out the initial issuance for awareness purposes. Additional issuances are not expected

