Advertisement

Kissinger closes Husker playing career

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska guard Taylor Kissinger announced the end of her collegiate playing career on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The 6-1 shooter from Minden, Neb., was preparing for her fourth season with the Husker women’s basketball team. She redshirted because of a hip injury as a junior in 2019-20. Kissinger underwent season-ending surgery on Jan. 3, 2020, after appearing in five games with the Big Red during the fall of 2019.

Kissinger faced setbacks during her rehabilitation following surgery, and her participation was limited throughout the summer.

“I love basketball and I love Nebraska. It was always a dream of mine to play for the Huskers, and I want to thank Coach Williams for giving me a chance to make my dreams come true,” Kissinger said. “Injuries are forcing me to move to the next part of my life in basketball, which hopefully leads to a career helping other players achieve their dreams.”

Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said she is looking forward to helping Kissinger continue to develop in the next stage of her career.

“We are obviously disappointed to see Taylor’s playing career cut short by recurring injuries, but we are excited she will remain with us in a different capacity,” Williams said. “No one is more passionate about being a Husker, and she still has so much to offer this program.”

Kissinger appeared in 60 games with 31 starts over two-plus seasons with the Huskers. She averaged 10.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while appearing in 25 games with seven starts as a true freshman in 2017-18. She helped the Huskers produce the biggest turnaround in the nation and advance to the 2018 NCAA Tournament, despite missing six games in midseason with a knee injury. She also suffered an upper body sprain late in 2017-18 that limited her contributions at the end of the season.

She produced her most consistent season as a sophomore, playing in all 30 games with 24 starts in 2018-19, while averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds. She tied the Nebraska single-season record by hitting 45.6 percent (62-136) of her three-point attempts and connected on 88.2 percent (30-34) of her free throws.

Kissinger missed four games in the concussion protocol early last season, but returned to action and tied a career high with six three-pointers on her way to a team-high 19 points in a win over Duke (Dec. 4) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. A hip injury knocked her out for the rest of the season after a game with Oral Roberts (Dec. 14).

Kissinger finished her career with 559 points, 214 rebounds, 78 assists and 36 steals. Her career .404 (122-302) three-point percentage is the best mark in Nebraska women’s basketball history.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lincoln Christian off to 3-0 start

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Lincoln Christian starts season 3-0

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
Lincoln Christian is continuing to build confidence after a 3-0 start

National

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

Sports

Husker Isaac Gifford helping coach at Lincoln Southeast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Nebraska football players Isaac Gifford and Casey Rogers are helping coach at Lincoln Southeast

Latest News

Sports

Concordia defeats Doane to start season

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
On Saturday night in Crete, Concordia knocked off Doane 24-7

Sports

Concordia beats Doane to open season

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT

News

10/11 Sports Overtime: High School Football Week 3 (Sept. 11)

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Highlights and scores from Friday's high school football games across the 10/11 NOW viewing area.

News

Howells-Dodge vs Cross County Interview

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
Howells-Dodge vs Cross County Interview

National

Kansas City Chiefs fans boo teams during display of unity against racism, social injustice

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs chose to stay on the field for the national anthem while the Texans decided to remain in the locker room.

News

Nebraska Attorney General issues letter to Big Ten Commissioner demanding transparency

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Attorney General sent a letter to the Big Ten Conference Friday, notifying Commissioner Kevin Warren that the Conference appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act.