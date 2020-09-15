Lincoln Christian starts season 3-0

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After winning one game the past two seasons, Lincoln Christian is off to one of its best starts in years. The Crusaders are 3-0, including a win over rival Lincoln Lutheran.

“The excitement of that last few seconds on the clock going down and we’re still up, it’s been a completely different story the past few years, so it feels pretty nice,” said senior lineman Sam Driewer.

With the undefeated start, the Crusaders know the playoffs are a reality, but are taking it one week at a time.

“We want to make the playoffs, we really do, we have a tough game this upcoming week and we have a great shot to win our district so we’re going to take each game as it comes and we’re going to win them," added Gunner Dworak, senior running back.

The Crusaders host Columbus Lakeview on Friday.

