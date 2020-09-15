Lincoln City Council approves resolution to honor LPD Investigator Mario Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two days after Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera was laid to rest, the Lincoln City Council approved a resolution honoring his memory and service at Monday’s meeting.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird spoke about Herrera’s service to Lincoln and said she looks forward to signing it.

“We mourned his loss as not only a member of the police department but as a force for good in so many aspects of his life," said Mayor Gaylor Baird. "He was a committed family man, a beloved husband, a father, a brother, a son, an uncle”.

The resolution, which talks about his dedication, was approved unanimously by City Council members.

The resolution can be read below:

WHEREAS, Lincoln Police Department Investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera served the

Lincoln Police Department with dignity and honor for 23 years as an officer and investigator;

WHEREAS, Investigator Herrera was injured in the line of duty, and after fighting for his life for 12 days, Investigator Herrera passed away from his injuries on September 7, 2020;

WHEREAS, Investigator Herrera was a loyal police officer who served countless victims, solved many crimes, and protected Lincoln residents with great care, respect, perseverance, and compassion;

WHEREAS, Investigator Herrera was a devoted husband and father who leaves behind his 9 beloved wife and four children;

WHEREAS, Investigator Herrera was a faithful public servant who engaged in many volunteer pursuits in our community;

WHEREAS, Investigator Herrera’s selfless bravery, devotion to duty, and love of community is an example to all of us;

WHEREAS, the City Council does hereby express condolences to all the loved ones;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED Investigator Herrera shall be remembered and honored; and that, in recognition of his dedicated, loyal, and respected service the City Council does hereby pay their highest tribute to the service and sacrifice of Investigator Herrera.

