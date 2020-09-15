Advertisement

Lincoln City Council approves resolution to honor LPD Investigator Mario Herrera

Pictures of Herrea's cruiser, decorated in his honor at his funeral.
Pictures of Herrea's cruiser, decorated in his honor at his funeral.
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two days after Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera was laid to rest, the Lincoln City Council approved a resolution honoring his memory and service at Monday’s meeting.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird spoke about Herrera’s service to Lincoln and said she looks forward to signing it.

“We mourned his loss as not only a member of the police department but as a force for good in so many aspects of his life," said Mayor Gaylor Baird. "He was a committed family man, a beloved husband, a father, a brother, a son, an uncle”.

The resolution, which talks about his dedication, was approved unanimously by City Council members.

The resolution can be read below:

WHEREAS, Lincoln Police Department Investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera served the

Lincoln Police Department with dignity and honor for 23 years as an officer and investigator;

WHEREAS, Investigator Herrera was injured in the line of duty, and after fighting for his life for 12 days, Investigator Herrera passed away from his injuries on September 7, 2020;

WHEREAS, Investigator Herrera was a loyal police officer who served countless victims, solved many crimes, and protected Lincoln residents with great care, respect, perseverance, and compassion;

WHEREAS, Investigator Herrera was a devoted husband and father who leaves behind his 9 beloved wife and four children;

WHEREAS, Investigator Herrera was a faithful public servant who engaged in many volunteer pursuits in our community;

WHEREAS, Investigator Herrera’s selfless bravery, devotion to duty, and love of community is an example to all of us;

WHEREAS, the City Council does hereby express condolences to all the loved ones;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED Investigator Herrera shall be remembered and honored; and that, in recognition of his dedicated, loyal, and respected service the City Council does hereby pay their highest tribute to the service and sacrifice of Investigator Herrera.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community mourns loss of local doctor

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Long-time Great Plains Health physician, Leland Lamberty, MD, died Saturday, Sept. 12 due to complications of COVID-19.

News

Rapid testing could impact Big Ten decision to start football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Rapid testing could benefit athletes during a season.

News

Community support for Inv. Herrera

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 10 Saturday

News

UNL partners with UNMC to get 1,200 antigen tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

News

UNL partners with UNMC to get 1,200 antigen tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

James Scurlock case: Omaha braces for grand jury decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
An increased police presence is being seen downtown and around the Douglas County Courthouse on Monday, in anticipation of the grand jury’s decision in the James Scurlock case.

News

Commercial real estate report shows business in Lincoln is holding steady amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The area that’s been most heavily impacted are retail businesses, with vacancy rates at 7.1%, which is up from 6.6% at the end of 2019.

News

Real estate report shows business in Lincoln holding steady through pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Arbor Day Farm celebrates AppleJack Festival

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Abbie Petersen
This year, the annual AppleJack Festival at Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City will spread out over three weekends starting on Sept. 19 to allow for health and safety measures amid COVID-19.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.