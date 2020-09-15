Advertisement

Lincoln Mayor announces virtual event as part of the One Lincoln initiative

(KOLNKGIN)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced a virtual event as part of the One Lincoln initiative at a news conference on Tuesday. The event will be on Monday, Sept 28th at 11:30 a.m.

The topic of the address is invitation to a journey of belonging; creating cultures of equity and inclusion.

“We are in the midst of a national reckoning with the reality of deep-seated inequity and culture and social division in society,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “The roots of these issues run are wide and deep.”

It will feature John Powell, Founding director of the Othering and Belonging Institute and the University of California Berkeley and recognized expert in the area of civil right, civil liberties, poverty, housing and democracy.

