LPD: Shopper steals cart full of items from At Home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a recent burglary at a home decor store after a shopper stole a cart full of items by sneaking out through the back loading dock.

On Sunday, around 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to At Home on S 27th Street and Pine Lake Road on a report of a burglary.

A manager with At Home told responding officers she reviewed surveillance video and found that the day prior, an adult man pushed a cart of merchandise to the back loading dock. She told officers that the video showed the man cut the lock and leave the store with the merchandise.

Officers are working with At Home on an inventory of what was stolen, but the store estimates the loss to be around $200 in power tools.

LPD said the scene was processed for digital and forensic evidence.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

