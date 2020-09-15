LSO: $1,150 worth of tools stolen from shed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent burglary where more than $1,000 worth of items were stolen.

On Monday, between 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., deputies said a person went inside an unlocked storage shed outside of a home on W Fletcher Avenue, in Waverly, and stole $1,150 worth of tools.

LSO said the burglar then tried getting inside the home and threw rocks at the window.

Deputies said the elderly man who lives there woke up during the attempted break-in and scared the suspects away.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LSO at (402) 441-6500.

