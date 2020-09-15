Mainly Sunny, Smokey Skies and Warm Conditions Expected Today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected for today. Smoke from the Western wildfires will make the sky appear whitish through out the day. The smoke is generally in the upper troposphere, which means that it shouldn’t cause any air quality problems for us living on the ground. If you do have respiratory issues, check the air quality through out the day, but at this time the air quality is good. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 80s with a south wind occasionally gusting up to 25 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild. Wednesday will be about the same, highs in the mid 80s with mainly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area in the afternoon and that will give us a gusty northeasterly wind.

Thursday will be a bit cooler, but still mainly dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be nice and a little cooler. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Saturday will be dry, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be around 80 with a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Monday will be a warm day as highs reach the lower 80s. There will be a slight chance for thunderstorm on Monday as well.

