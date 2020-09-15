Advertisement

Mainly Sunny, Smokey Skies and Warm Conditions Expected Today

Lincoln Temperature Planner
Lincoln Temperature Planner(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected for today. Smoke from the Western wildfires will make the sky appear whitish through out the day. The smoke is generally in the upper troposphere, which means that it shouldn’t cause any air quality problems for us living on the ground. If you do have respiratory issues, check the air quality through out the day, but at this time the air quality is good. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 80s with a south wind occasionally gusting up to 25 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild. Wednesday will be about the same, highs in the mid 80s with mainly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area in the afternoon and that will give us a gusty northeasterly wind.

Thursday will be a bit cooler, but still mainly dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be nice and a little cooler. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Saturday will be dry, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be around 80 with a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Monday will be a warm day as highs reach the lower 80s. There will be a slight chance for thunderstorm on Monday as well.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More Quiet Weather Expected This Week...

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny, but hazy, on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s across the state.

Forecast

Bill's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
More hazy skies expected this week with warm temperatures.

Forecast

Pleasant Week Ahead

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny, warm and mainly dry for your Monday.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More sunshine, warm weather expected on Monday.

Latest News

Forecast

Quiet Weather Expected to Start the Week...

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More sunshine and seasonal September temperatures are expected on Monday in Lincoln.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Sunny and warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Forecast

Fantastic Finish to the Weekend...

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny and warm weather expected on Sunday to finish the weekend.

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Saturday in Eastern Nebraska.

Forecast

Warming Trend Begins This Weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
After several cool days with well below average temperatures, it will be mild this weekend. The weather pattern looks to change for the upcoming week with above average temperatures returning to the area. There is only going to be a few small chances for rain.

Forecast

Bill's Friday Noon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT