NDCS adds six more positive COVID-19 cases among employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says six more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release late Monday, NDCS says three more employees from the Nebraska State Penitentiary and the other three work at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC), Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) and the agency’s Central Office.

All six staff members are self-isolating at home.

Since Friday, 17 staff members between the two Lincoln facilities have been sent home after getting COVID-19. Thirteen are employed at the State Penitentiary and four at the DEC.

At last check, the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center is still under quarantine. The State Penitentiary is not, at this time.

In total, NDCS now has 31 employees with active cases of the virus. All are employed across various institutes and are self-isolating at home.

