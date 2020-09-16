Advertisement

86 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

(WRDW)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Health officials said 86 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Wednesday, bringing the community total to 5,388.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 21.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 2,079 to 2,113

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – up from 7.8 percent to 7.9 percent
  • State – remains at 9.5 percent
  • National – remains at 8.5 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 29 with nine from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 20 from other communities (one on ventilator).

