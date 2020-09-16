Advertisement

Another Warm Afternoon, Cooling Down For Thursday

A few mid day clouds
A few mid day clouds(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will be moving through the Lincoln area around mid day or early afternoon. The cold front is not expected to significantly drop the temperature and we still expect a warm afternoon with a high around 83. Once the cold front moves through, a gusty north wind will develop with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. Mainly clear skies for tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be cooler, but still mild as highs reach the mid 70s. A warm front will move across the state on Friday and that could give us a few clouds and perhaps an isolated shower or a few sprinkles. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s.

Lots of sunshine is expected on Saturday with the afternoon high near 80. Lower 80s for Sunday afternoon and a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Monday will be warm with the afternoon high near 84. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. Tuesday we will welcome the Autumnal Equinox with highs in the lower 80s and mainly dry.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Smoky Sky Remains While a Cold Front Arrives

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
The sky will remain hazy for at least a few more days due to smoke from the wildfires in the western part of the country. A cold front arrives tomorrow bringing cooler temperatures through Friday. There are only a few small chances for rain between now and the end of the week.

Forecast

Brandon's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
A cold front will move through the area Wednesday.

Forecast

Mainly Sunny, Smoky Skies and Warm Conditions Expected Today

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast

More Quiet Weather Expected This Week...

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny, but hazy, on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s across the state.

Latest News

Forecast

Bill's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
More hazy skies expected this week with warm temperatures.

Forecast

Pleasant Week Ahead

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny, warm and mainly dry for your Monday.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More sunshine, warm weather expected on Monday.

Forecast

Quiet Weather Expected to Start the Week...

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More sunshine and seasonal September temperatures are expected on Monday in Lincoln.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Sunny and warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Forecast

Fantastic Finish to the Weekend...

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny and warm weather expected on Sunday to finish the weekend.