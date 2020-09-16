Another Warm Afternoon, Cooling Down For Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will be moving through the Lincoln area around mid day or early afternoon. The cold front is not expected to significantly drop the temperature and we still expect a warm afternoon with a high around 83. Once the cold front moves through, a gusty north wind will develop with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. Mainly clear skies for tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be cooler, but still mild as highs reach the mid 70s. A warm front will move across the state on Friday and that could give us a few clouds and perhaps an isolated shower or a few sprinkles. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s.

Lots of sunshine is expected on Saturday with the afternoon high near 80. Lower 80s for Sunday afternoon and a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Monday will be warm with the afternoon high near 84. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. Tuesday we will welcome the Autumnal Equinox with highs in the lower 80s and mainly dry.

