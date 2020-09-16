Big Ten Football will be played without fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten football season will start the weekend of October 23, but fans will be cheering from the couch.

Sandy Barbour, Big Ten VP for Intercollegiate Athletics, said there will be no fans or public sales of tickets at Big Ten football games this fall.

"We are not going to permit fans in general, sale of tickets,” Barbour said. " We are looking to see what we can do on a campus-by-campus basis to accommodate the families of our student athletes, both home and away, as well as the families of staff. But as a conference, we’ve made a decision, no public sale of tickets.”

- Penn State AD Sandy Barbour shared that tickets will not be available to the public for 2020 B1G football, but that families may be accommodated on a campus-by-campus basis: pic.twitter.com/NzeX1cfCJO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 16, 2020

