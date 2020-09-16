Advertisement

Big Ten Football will be played without fans

The Downtown Lincoln Association, Convention and Visitors Bureau and Husker Athletics are launching “City of Red” to help fill the streets of Lincoln with Husker pride this fall.
The Downtown Lincoln Association, Convention and Visitors Bureau and Husker Athletics are launching "City of Red" to help fill the streets of Lincoln with Husker pride this fall.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten football season will start the weekend of October 23, but fans will be cheering from the couch.

Sandy Barbour, Big Ten VP for Intercollegiate Athletics, said there will be no fans or public sales of tickets at Big Ten football games this fall.

"We are not going to permit fans in general, sale of tickets,” Barbour said. " We are looking to see what we can do on a campus-by-campus basis to accommodate the families of our student athletes, both home and away, as well as the families of staff. But as a conference, we’ve made a decision, no public sale of tickets.”

READ MORE: Big Ten safety protocols “most stringent in the country” | Press conference at 11 a.m.

