Advertisement

H.S. Volleyball Scores (Tues, Sept. 15)

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HS Volleyball Scoreboard

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17

Ansley-Litchfield def. Arcadia-Loup City, 17-25, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15

Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18

Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-11, 25-15

Battle Creek def. Pierce, 25-18, 17-25, 25-27, 25-16, 15-6

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21

Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 26-24, 25-17, 25-13

Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19

Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23

Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Westside, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16

Gordon/Rushville def. Crawford, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16

Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19

Hampton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16

Hershey def. McCook, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18

Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19

Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11

Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12

Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. O’Neill, 25-8, 25-8, 25-17

Malcolm def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-12, 25-10

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16

Mead def. College View Academy, 25-9, 25-21, 25-5

Millard West def. Millard South, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-21, 25-20, 14-25, 25-10

Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19

Norris def. Waverly, 29-27, 15-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Weeping Water, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-5, 25-10, 25-8

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22

Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22

Sandhills/Thedford def. Sandhills Valley, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18, 17-15

Seward def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-10, 25-19

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 25-14, 19-17

St. Mary’s def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18

St. Paul def. Centura, 25-17, 25-12, 25-14

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13

Sutton def. Superior

Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-18, 25-13

Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-10, 25-10

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-8, 25-21

York def. Holdrege, 25-9, 25-9, 25-20

Arapahoe Triangular

Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-15

Alma def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-15

Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26

Bellevue West Triangular

Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-11, 25-13

Bennington def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-16

Brady Triangular

Brady def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-22, 25-19

South Loup def. Brady, 25-9, 25-22

Central City Triangular

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City, 25-6, 25-21

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-21

Creighton Triangular

Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-12, 22-25, 25-18

Summerland def. Boyd County, 27-25, 26-24

East Butler Triangular

Raymond Central def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-11

Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-9

Elmwood-Murdock Triangular

Conestoga def. Louisville, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15

Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-21

Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-19

Hay Springs Triangular

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 16-25, 25-10, 25-16

Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 21-25, 25-20, 25-7

Heartland Lutheran Triangular

Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-6

Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 28-26

McCool Junction def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21

MUDECAS

A Division

Consolation Semifinal

Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Meridian, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18

Semifinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-21, 25-21

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-13

B Division

Consolation Semifinal

Johnson County Central def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-5

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-15

Semifinal

Palmyra def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-15

Southern def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-15

Mullen Triangular

Mullen def. Sutherland, 25-12, 25-17

Mullen def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-23

Sutherland def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-23, 25-8

Northwest Triangular

Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 22-25, 30-28, 25-17

Grand Island Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20

North Platte def. Ogallala, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20

Osmond Triangular

Homer def. Winside, 25-18, 25-25, 25-23

Winside def. Osmond, 27-25, 25-23

Palmer Triangular

High Plains Community def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-15

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-23, 25-21

Sidney Triangular

Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-7, 25-7

Sidney def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15

Sidney def. Chadron, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19

Sioux County Triangular

Minatare def. Morrill, 25-12, 24-26, 25-16

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-18

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-9

Syracuse Triangular

Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 24-26, 25-23

Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11

Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-11

Twin Loup Triangular

Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-14, 25-14

Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-16, 25-11

Twin Loup def. North Central, 25-18, 25-9

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-18

Shelton def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-23

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Shelton, 25-23, 29-27

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News