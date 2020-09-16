H.S. Volleyball Scores (Tues, Sept. 15)
HS Volleyball Scoreboard
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17
Ansley-Litchfield def. Arcadia-Loup City, 17-25, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18
Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-11, 25-15
Battle Creek def. Pierce, 25-18, 17-25, 25-27, 25-16, 15-6
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 26-24, 25-17, 25-13
Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Westside, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16
Gordon/Rushville def. Crawford, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16
Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19
Hampton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16
Hershey def. McCook, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18
Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. O’Neill, 25-8, 25-8, 25-17
Malcolm def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-12, 25-10
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-9, 25-21, 25-5
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-21, 25-20, 14-25, 25-10
Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19
Norris def. Waverly, 29-27, 15-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Weeping Water, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-5, 25-10, 25-8
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22
Sandhills/Thedford def. Sandhills Valley, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18, 17-15
Seward def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-10, 25-19
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 25-14, 19-17
St. Mary’s def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18
St. Paul def. Centura, 25-17, 25-12, 25-14
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13
Sutton def. Superior
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-18, 25-13
Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-10, 25-10
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-8, 25-21
York def. Holdrege, 25-9, 25-9, 25-20
Arapahoe Triangular
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-15
Alma def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-15
Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26
Bellevue West Triangular
Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-11, 25-13
Bennington def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-16
Brady Triangular
Brady def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-22, 25-19
South Loup def. Brady, 25-9, 25-22
Central City Triangular
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City, 25-6, 25-21
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-21
Creighton Triangular
Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-12, 22-25, 25-18
Summerland def. Boyd County, 27-25, 26-24
East Butler Triangular
Raymond Central def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-11
Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-9
Elmwood-Murdock Triangular
Conestoga def. Louisville, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-21
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-19
Hay Springs Triangular
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 16-25, 25-10, 25-16
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 21-25, 25-20, 25-7
Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-6
Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 28-26
McCool Junction def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21
MUDECAS
A Division
Consolation Semifinal
Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Meridian, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-21, 25-21
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-13
B Division
Consolation Semifinal
Johnson County Central def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-5
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-15
Semifinal
Palmyra def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-15
Southern def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-15
Mullen Triangular
Mullen def. Sutherland, 25-12, 25-17
Mullen def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-23
Sutherland def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-23, 25-8
Northwest Triangular
Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 22-25, 30-28, 25-17
Grand Island Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20
North Platte def. Ogallala, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20
Osmond Triangular
Homer def. Winside, 25-18, 25-25, 25-23
Winside def. Osmond, 27-25, 25-23
Palmer Triangular
High Plains Community def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-15
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-23, 25-21
Sidney Triangular
Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-7, 25-7
Sidney def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15
Sidney def. Chadron, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19
Sioux County Triangular
Minatare def. Morrill, 25-12, 24-26, 25-16
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-18
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-9
Syracuse Triangular
Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 24-26, 25-23
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-11
Twin Loup Triangular
Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-14, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-16, 25-11
Twin Loup def. North Central, 25-18, 25-9
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-18
Shelton def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-23
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Shelton, 25-23, 29-27
