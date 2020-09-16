Advertisement

Husker athletes rally to talk race and equality

Hundreds of Huskers gathered outside of Memorial Stadium Tuesday night to talk about changes they hope to make in and outside of their sports.
Hundreds of Huskers gathered outside of Memorial Stadium Tuesday night to talk about changes they hope to make in and outside of their sports.(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now, there’s not a single Husker athlete that knows when their season will start or if it’ll happen. It’s not stopping many of them from trying to make a difference, calling for change and awareness on Nebraska’s campus and beyond.

Hundreds of Huskers gathered outside of Memorial Stadium Tuesday night to talk about changes they hope to make in and outside of their sports.

“The Minority Student Athlete Collective was founded to champion the experience and influence the change of the minority student experience,” said DaWon Baker the Diversity and Inclusion Director at UNL.

The event hosted half a dozen speakers from all different sports and coaching staff who shared personal stories of their experiences with race in America.

“I stand before you today not as an athlete nor as a student but a person, a black person who lives in America,” said Samuel Phillips of the men’s gymnastics team. “An America that since the age of one I’ve seen my race tortured, beat down, made fun of, taken advantage of and illustrated as bad or less than.”

Many pointing to athletics as a place where they learned about different backgrounds and cultures.

“I never understood white privilege growing up in Ashland, Nebraska where the African American population makes up less than one percent of the community,” said Ben Stille a Husker football player. “I wouldn’t understand white privilege like I do now if it wasn’t for all the diversity that a college locker room is.”

“With teammates from all different backgrounds, races, lifestyles, and cultures we fought together side by side towards common goals,” said Amy Willaims the head women’s basketball coach. “I gained something that had been missing in my life when it came to race, I gained perspective.”

The Minority Student Athlete Collective who put on the event has already been I discussions with the University about proposed changes to the way the athletic department works.

“This is not a rally for local change but something much bigger,” said Sadio Fenner of the men’s cross country team. “We live in a global society and our students and staff represent that global society. Thus making this a global issue that deserves attention even if it’s not perceived to be pertinent on most days on UNL’s campus or in Lincoln.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memorial to honor fallen law enforcement

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
By next fall, there will be a new memorial honoring fallen law enforcement here in Lincoln. This was all made possible by donations, and a local company just helped them reach their goal.

Back To School

Lincoln Public Schools outline pandemic spending

Updated: 2 hours ago
LPS releases pandemic spending numbers.

Forecast

Smoky Sky Remains While a Cold Front Arrives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
The sky will remain hazy for at least a few more days due to smoke from the wildfires in the western part of the country. A cold front arrives tomorrow bringing cooler temperatures through Friday. There are only a few small chances for rain between now and the end of the week.

News

NSRI $92 million funding plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

News

LPS Remote Learning Funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Jake Gardner indicted with manslaughter in Scurlock shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak and Michael Bell
The grand jury examining the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock during a May protest in downtown Omaha has returned with an indictment of manslaughter for Jake Gardner.

News

Honoring Deputy Troy Bailey

Updated: 3 hours ago
A funeral celebrating the life of Lancaster County Deputy Troy Bailey took place Tuesday afternoon.

News

The Coffee House needing support during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Downtown coffee shop sees fewer customers with more people working remotely; events canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Shriner’s main customer base are downtown workers who want to get out of the office and the University of Nebraska for catering events. But now, people are working from home and events are cancelled.

News

Smoke expected to settle across south central and western Nebraska Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
The National Weather Service put out a situation report warning of heavy smoke in south central Nebraska on Wednesday.