Lincoln air quality level moved to ‘moderate’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The air quality in Lincoln has moved into the yellow range, meaning unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

The air quality change is due to numerous large wildfires in the Western United States, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Advisories are based on data provided by NDEE and the National Weather Service (NWS), and from air quality monitors located in Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff.

Western Nebraska:

An advisory of possible Moderate (yellow category) to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange category) impacts may occur on Wednesday, September 16. Impacts may continue through Friday, September 18. Conditions are expected to move back to the green category, (no impacts), by Saturday, September 19.

Central and eastern Nebraska:

An advisory of Moderate (yellow category) impacts may occur on Wednesday, September 16. Conditions are expected to move back to the green category, (no impacts), by Thursday, September 17.

During yellow category/moderate conditions, unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged outdoor exertion.

The following Air Quality Index (AQI) is used. This AQI is used nationally. For an hourly update on air quality across Nebraska visit https://www.airnow.gov .

