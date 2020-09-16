Advertisement

Lincoln air quality level moved to ‘moderate’

Air quality
Air quality(DHHS)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The air quality in Lincoln has moved into the yellow range, meaning unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

The air quality change is due to numerous large wildfires in the Western United States, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Advisories are based on data provided by NDEE and the National Weather Service (NWS), and from air quality monitors located in Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff.

Western Nebraska:

An advisory of possible Moderate (yellow category) to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange category) impacts may occur on Wednesday, September 16. Impacts may continue through Friday, September 18.  Conditions are expected to move back to the green category, (no impacts), by Saturday, September 19.

Central and eastern Nebraska:

An advisory of Moderate (yellow category) impacts may occur on Wednesday, September 16.  Conditions are expected to move back to the green category, (no impacts), by Thursday, September 17.

During yellow category/moderate conditions, unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged outdoor exertion.

The following Air Quality Index (AQI) is used. This AQI is used nationally. For an hourly update on air quality across Nebraska visit https://www.airnow.gov .

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

86 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Health officials said 86 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Wednesday, bringing the community total to 5,388. The number of deaths in the community remains at 21.

News

Eight Husker players drop suit against Big Ten

Updated: 1 hours ago
A lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players against the Big Ten has been dropped after the conference decided to proceed with a 2020 season.

News

Trooper injured in Saline County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Nebraska State Trooper was injured this morning when his patrol unit was struck by another vehicle near Dorchester.

News

Mask mandate extended in Lincoln through Oct. 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A new Directed Health Measure in Lancaster County requires the wearing of face coverings in public areas through Oct. 31. The new DHM was implemented on Sept. 14.

Latest News

Back To School

Lincoln Public Schools outline pandemic spending

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
LPS releases pandemic spending numbers.

News

Big Ten reverses course, football season to start Oct. 23/24

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors have decided to allow competitions this fall, following weeks of discussions and seeking guidance from the Big Ten Return to Play Task Force.

News

Police investigate gunshots heard in neighborhood south of downtown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln Police are investigating reports of gunshots heard near 7th and Rose street at 2:30 Wednesday morning.

News

Lincoln police see uptick in use of counterfeit bills

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
In only 16 days, the Lincoln Police Department says $1,820 worth of counterfeit cash has been passed in the city of Lincoln.

News

Politicians, players show support after Big Ten votes to begin football season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Fans, politicians, and players all took to social media on Wednesday morning to voice their opinion on the Big Ten voting to begin the 2020 football season in late October.

News

Big Ten Football will be played without fans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten football season will start the weekend of October 23, but fans will be cheering from the couch.