Advertisement

Lincoln businesses prepare for return of football

Businesses prepare for return of football after months of uncertainty.
Businesses prepare for return of football after months of uncertainty.(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s the moment many Lincoln businesses have been waiting for; football is back. While there will be no fans allowed in the stadium, businesses hope fans will still show out strong in the downtown area.

For Husker gear store-- Best of Big Red-- it’s been a stressful year.

“That was a very scary time,” said General Manager Joey Rupp. “There was a point in time, where we were not sure if we were going to be able to stay open.”

Now football coming back seems like one step closer to normalcy.

“I’m ready to have the hustle and bustle back down here,” said Rupp. “I’m ready to see all my customers, It’s been a big relief to finally just have an announcement. Even if it is just 8 games, it’s better than none.”

Cheyenne Hemphill, the owner of Husker Headquarters said their 20th year has been one of their worst.

“Football season is the whole reason why we’re here,” said Hemphill. “Without football, we wouldn’t really have this business. Once you take that away, it cuts you down almost 100 percent of your sales almost.”

Hemphill said he’s hoping that football means fans show up to Lincoln, and that those fans want new Husker gear. Said Hemphill:

“Well, we’re expecting that once we start get the schedule out, and find out again if we’re going to have it and when we’re going to have it, we’re expecting people to think of us again, come back and shop and get ready for the season.”

For The Kindler Hotel, their first year was supposed to be big. They were releasing luxury packages based around Husker Football.

“It was disappointing,” said Cheryl Deiro, the Director of Sales and Marketing at the hotel. "It’s definitely been an unusual year with a lot of different circumstances. It’s not just the hotel industry, certainly all the businesses in downtown Lincoln need support.

Now-- Deiro said they’ve gotten some bookings, and that people may enjoy the games from their lounge, or patio.

“We will have our lounge open,” said Deiro. “We have our new patio out here in front, our doors open from the inside so they can hear the game. We’ve also got umbrellas and heaters out there.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln air quality level moved to ‘moderate’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The air quality in Lincoln has moved into the yellow range, meaning unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

News

86 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health officials said 86 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Wednesday, bringing the community total to 5,388. The number of deaths in the community remains at 21.

News

Eight Husker players drop suit against Big Ten

Updated: 3 hours ago
A lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players against the Big Ten has been dropped after the conference decided to proceed with a 2020 season.

News

Trooper injured in Saline County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Nebraska State Trooper was injured this morning when his patrol unit was struck by another vehicle near Dorchester.

Latest News

News

Mask mandate extended in Lincoln through Oct. 31

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A new Directed Health Measure in Lancaster County requires the wearing of face coverings in public areas through Oct. 31. The new DHM was implemented on Sept. 14.

Back To School

Lincoln Public Schools outline pandemic spending

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
LPS releases pandemic spending numbers.

News

Big Ten reverses course, football season to start Oct. 23/24

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors have decided to allow competitions this fall, following weeks of discussions and seeking guidance from the Big Ten Return to Play Task Force.

News

Police investigate gunshots heard in neighborhood south of downtown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln Police are investigating reports of gunshots heard near 7th and Rose street at 2:30 Wednesday morning.

News

Lincoln police see uptick in use of counterfeit bills

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
In only 16 days, the Lincoln Police Department says $1,820 worth of counterfeit cash has been passed in the city of Lincoln.

News

Politicians, players show support after Big Ten votes to begin football season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Fans, politicians, and players all took to social media on Wednesday morning to voice their opinion on the Big Ten voting to begin the 2020 football season in late October.