Lincoln police see uptick in use of counterfeit bills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In only 16 days, the Lincoln Police Department says $1,820 worth of counterfeit cash has been passed in the city of Lincoln.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said 21 total incidents have been reported since the beginning of September, with six of those happening since Tuesday.

Spilker said all different denominations of bills have been passed in many different locations, like gas stations, restaurants and even a high school sporting event.

She said all bills passed were missing security features.

The Lincoln Police Department encourages businesses to become familiar with the security features on each bill. All features are listed at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s website.

