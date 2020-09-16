Advertisement

Lincoln police see uptick in use of counterfeit bills

In all cases of counterfeit bills reported to the Lincoln Police Department this month, the bills were missing security features.
In all cases of counterfeit bills reported to the Lincoln Police Department this month, the bills were missing security features.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In only 16 days, the Lincoln Police Department says $1,820 worth of counterfeit cash has been passed in the city of Lincoln.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said 21 total incidents have been reported since the beginning of September, with six of those happening since Tuesday.

Spilker said all different denominations of bills have been passed in many different locations, like gas stations, restaurants and even a high school sporting event.

She said all bills passed were missing security features.

The Lincoln Police Department encourages businesses to become familiar with the security features on each bill. All features are listed at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s website.

Increase in counterfeit bills- no major trends but there have been 21 reported incidents since the Sept 1. 6 of them have been reported since the 15th. Convenience stores, restaurants, someone buying from someone online. In one instance bills made it to the bank and recognized the bills were the same serial number. In all cases, missing security features. All different bills. For a total loss of $1,820 since Sept 1.

