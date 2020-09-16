Advertisement

Mask mandate extended in Lincoln through Oct. 31

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new Directed Health Measure in Lancaster County requires the wearing of face coverings in public areas through Oct. 31.

In a document posted to the city of Lincoln website, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department states the new local DHM, announced on Sept. 14, will not expire until October 31 at 11:59 p.m.

The DHM requires “all individuals age five and older to wear a face covering when they are in an indoor space that is open to the public unless six feet of separation can be maintained.”

The DHM also states that any business that is open to the general public needs to require all people over the age of 5 to wear masks.

Exceptions include:

· Is engaged in federal, state, or county government services in the location those services are provided;

· Is seated at a bar or restaurant to eat or drink, or while immediately consuming food or beverages;

· Is engaged in exercise and six (6) feet of separation cannot be maintained;

· Is engaged in an occupation preventing the wearing of a face covering;

· Is obtaining a service or purchasing goods or services that requires the temporary removal of the face covering during the service or the purchase;

· Is giving a speech, lecture, or broadcast to an audience so long as six (6) feet of distancing from other individuals is maintained and only while said speech, lecture, or broadcast is being delivered; or,

· Cannot otherwise wear a face covering because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that prevents the wearing of a face covering.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Lincoln Public Schools outline pandemic spending

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
LPS releases pandemic spending numbers.

News

Big Ten reverses course, football season to start Oct. 23/24

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors have decided to allow competitions this fall, following weeks of discussions and seeking guidance from the Big Ten Return to Play Task Force.

News

Police investigate gunshots heard in neighborhood south of downtown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln Police are investigating reports of gunshots heard near 7th and Rose street at 2:30 Wednesday morning.

News

Lincoln police see uptick in use of counterfeit bills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
In only 16 days, the Lincoln Police Department says $1,820 worth of counterfeit cash has been passed in the city of Lincoln.

Latest News

News

Politicians, players show support after Big Ten votes to begin football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Fans, politicians, and players all took to social media on Wednesday morning to voice their opinion on the Big Ten voting to begin the 2020 football season in late October.

News

Big Ten Football will be played without fans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten football season will start the weekend of October 23, but fans will be cheering from the couch.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Road work to begin Wednesday on Hwy 77

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Expect repairs on a portion of Highway 77, according to NDOT.

News

National Strategic Research Institute at UNL receives additional funding from the Department of Defense

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
NSRI receives $92 million from the Department of Defense.

News

Jake Gardner indicted with manslaughter in Scurlock shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak and Michael Bell
The grand jury examining the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock during a May protest in downtown Omaha has returned with an indictment of manslaughter for Jake Gardner.