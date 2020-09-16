Memorial to honor fallen law enforcement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

By next fall, there will be a new memorial honoring fallen law enforcement here in Lincoln.

This was all made possible by donations, and a local company just helped them reach their goal.

The $125,000 memorial has been in the works since 2019 and will be outside of the Hall of Justice in about 12 months.

This was all thanks to events like the Honor the Fallen 5k and a last big push from Sandhills Global, who wrote a check for the money still needed.

“They were very supportive, wanted to get us to our goal, gave us a really large donation and it really helped bring things to conclusion especially at such a sad time,” said Lincoln Police Department Captain Mike Woolman.

They won’t say how much, but as of last week, the union was $45,000 short of their $125,000 goal.

“Anything we can do to help the community in that way, we are proud and honored to be able to help with,” said Sandhills Global, Jim Hansen.

Hansen says Sandhills Global is a big supporter of law enforcement, and you can see that on a cube they have inside of their offices, honoring fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera. Adding they decided to help a while ago before Investigator Mario Herrera was killed.

“We were honored to be able to complete the fundraising and to help with that to provide a tremendous memorial for all of the fallen officers who have given their lives for us,” said Hansen.

The memorial will have a life-size size police officer and sheriff’s deputy and will honor the seven Lincoln Police Officers who died in the line of duty, along with three Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies.

“It will be a place for family members, the community, other officers to come and reflect and have some private time to show their support,” said Captain Woolman.

The Lincoln Police Union is still taking donations to be able to help cover future maintenance and repairs.

For more information on the memorial or to donate, click here: https://honorthefallenlincoln.com/

