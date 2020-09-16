Advertisement

Memorial to honor fallen law enforcement

By next fall, there will be a new memorial honoring fallen law enforcement here in Lincoln. This was all made possible by donations and a local company just helped them reach their goal.
By next fall, there will be a new memorial honoring fallen law enforcement here in Lincoln. This was all made possible by donations and a local company just helped them reach their goal.(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

By next fall, there will be a new memorial honoring fallen law enforcement here in Lincoln.

This was all made possible by donations, and a local company just helped them reach their goal.

The $125,000 memorial has been in the works since 2019 and will be outside of the Hall of Justice in about 12 months.

This was all thanks to events like the Honor the Fallen 5k and a last big push from Sandhills Global, who wrote a check for the money still needed.

“They were very supportive, wanted to get us to our goal, gave us a really large donation and it really helped bring things to conclusion especially at such a sad time,” said Lincoln Police Department Captain Mike Woolman.

They won’t say how much, but as of last week, the union was $45,000 short of their $125,000 goal.

“Anything we can do to help the community in that way, we are proud and honored to be able to help with,” said Sandhills Global, Jim Hansen.

Hansen says Sandhills Global is a big supporter of law enforcement, and you can see that on a cube they have inside of their offices, honoring fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera. Adding they decided to help a while ago before Investigator Mario Herrera was killed.

“We were honored to be able to complete the fundraising and to help with that to provide a tremendous memorial for all of the fallen officers who have given their lives for us,” said Hansen.

The memorial will have a life-size size police officer and sheriff’s deputy and will honor the seven Lincoln Police Officers who died in the line of duty, along with three Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies.

“It will be a place for family members, the community, other officers to come and reflect and have some private time to show their support,” said Captain Woolman.

The Lincoln Police Union is still taking donations to be able to help cover future maintenance and repairs.

For more information on the memorial or to donate, click here: https://honorthefallenlincoln.com/

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Husker athletes rally to talk race and equality

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Right now, there’s not a single Husker athlete that knows when their season will start or if it’ll happen.It’s not stopping many of them from trying to make a difference, calling for change and awareness on Nebraska’s campus and beyond.

Back To School

Lincoln Public Schools outline pandemic spending

Updated: 2 hours ago
LPS releases pandemic spending numbers.

Forecast

Smoky Sky Remains While a Cold Front Arrives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
The sky will remain hazy for at least a few more days due to smoke from the wildfires in the western part of the country. A cold front arrives tomorrow bringing cooler temperatures through Friday. There are only a few small chances for rain between now and the end of the week.

News

NSRI $92 million funding plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

News

LPS Remote Learning Funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Jake Gardner indicted with manslaughter in Scurlock shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak and Michael Bell
The grand jury examining the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock during a May protest in downtown Omaha has returned with an indictment of manslaughter for Jake Gardner.

News

Honoring Deputy Troy Bailey

Updated: 3 hours ago
A funeral celebrating the life of Lancaster County Deputy Troy Bailey took place Tuesday afternoon.

News

The Coffee House needing support during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Downtown coffee shop sees fewer customers with more people working remotely; events canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Shriner’s main customer base are downtown workers who want to get out of the office and the University of Nebraska for catering events. But now, people are working from home and events are cancelled.

News

Smoke expected to settle across south central and western Nebraska Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
The National Weather Service put out a situation report warning of heavy smoke in south central Nebraska on Wednesday.