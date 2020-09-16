National Strategic Research Institute at UNL receives additional funding from the Department of Defense

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The original topic of Nebraska University System President Ted Carter’s press conference on Tuesday, before the hot mic incident, was another round of funding for the National Strategic Research Institute at UNL.

It’s getting $92 million from the Department of Defense to continue research for the U.S. Military.

NSRI is partnered with Strategic Command to find innovative ways to help military members. According to Carter, this is the third round of funding the NSRI is receiving from Strategic Command.

Since NSRI was founded in 2012, the organization has received over $300 million. Officials said NSRI works on multiple things for the military, including vaccines to protect against anthrax and ricin poisoning. They’re also currently working on a drug to help military personnel avoid radiation exposure when in the field.

Carter said this puts Nebraska on the map in terms of National Defense.

“When the federal government needs help understanding what’s going on in the twisted minds of leaders of ISIS, they turn to the University of Nebraska and Omaha; home of the world’s foremost experts of psychology of terrorism,” said Carter.

“It also represents a significant opportunity for the university to continue to expand its deep portfolio or research capabilities,” said Robert Hinson, Executive Director at NSRI.

Carter also said it’s a special day for the NU System, as it has helped the Department of Defenses' War Fighters countless times.

