Police investigate gunshots heard in neighborhood south of downtown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating reports of gunshots heard near 7th and Rose street at 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said multiple neighbors called in the incident and told officers they heard several gunshots before seeing a vehicle speed out of the area.

Spilker said officers found shell casings but no damage.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, call police at 402-441-6000.

