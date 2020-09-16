Road work to begin Wednesday on Hwy 77

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A concrete repair project will begin, weather permitting, on Highway 77 from Ashland Road to Main Street in Ceresco, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be maintained with one lane restriction and the speed limit will drop to 55 miles per hour.

The work is anticipated to take three days.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.

