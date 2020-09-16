Advertisement

Smoky Sky Remains While a Cold Front Arrives

By Brandon Rector
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The sky will remain hazy for at least a few more days due to smoke from the wildfires in the western part of the country. A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures through Friday. There are only a few small chances for rain between now and the end of the week.

With an upper level ridge pattern in place, the upper level winds have brought smoke from the west into our area. This smoke likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon so the sky will remain hazy. A cold front should move through the area Wednesday. There might be a little increase in cloud cover, but no precipitation is expected. Winds will shift to the north-northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times. Smoke has remained in the mid to upper level of the atmosphere. There is a chance smoke could make it closer to the surface Wednesday, especially late in the morning until early in the evening because air will be sinking behind the front. The best chance for this will be in Central and Western Nebraska. If you are sensitive to bad air quality when outdoors, be aware of this possibility. There could be some reduced visibility too. High temperatures should range from the mid 70s in the northern part of Nebraska to the mid 80s in the south Wednesday. Highs should be in the 70s in Eastern Nebraska Thursday and Friday with 80s likely in the central and western parts of the state.

Rain chances do not look great in the next seven days. There is a small chance late Thursday night into Friday as an upper level disturbance moves through the region. There might also be some showers and thunderstorms late in the weekend into early next week, but the chance is not great.

