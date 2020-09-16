Snodgrass leads charge in Big Ten reversal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Glen Snodgrass led a parents' group that challenged the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the 2020 fall sports season. Garrett Snodgrass filed a lawsuit against the conference. The father-son duo played an integral role in pressuring the Big Ten to reconsider its plans for football, according to many Big Ten football fans.

Glen says he felt relief and joy Wednesday morning when the conference reversed course and outlined a delayed season. The Big Ten hopes to begin play on October 23rd.

“If anything I’ve done has had a small part in getting Nebraska football back, it makes me feel good," Glen Snodgrass said. “Its been a major part of my life. To have my son playing there makes it more important.”

Snodgrass says notes the efforts of many, including parents from various Big Ten schools which banded together over the past month. He says there are many benefits for playing a season, including the mental health of his son and his teammates.

Garrett Snodgrass was the first plaintiff listed on the lawsuit filed against the Big Ten. The suit was dropped on Wednesday.

