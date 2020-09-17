Smoke from wildfires may cause health problems

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Oregon, Washington and California are battling intense wildfires which is creating a lot of smoke in the atmosphere.

“When you have smoke getting up in the air, it’s very tiny particles; it can travel really long distances,” Dr. Robert Szalewski, Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, P.C., said. “These particles can irritate people with underlying inflamed air disease.”

Doctors said those smoke particles can seriously irritate people with pre-existing conditions, like allergies or asthma - or even someone without.

“Smoke has been shown to be a pretty big irritant for people,” Dr. Szalewski said. “So when you have not only allergies from the environment that come in, even just an irritant reaction, you can develop inflammation from that, because you have a lot of your inflammatory cells and things in your body that are coming to fight that off.”

The 10/11 NOW Weather Team said there is a chance for some smoke in the area over the next few days, but it should largely stay in the upper levels of the atmosphere. But there is a chance that some smoke could mix down to the surface and impact our air quality.

Dr. Keith Reichmuth, a pulmonologist with Bryan Health said airnow.gov is a good resource to monitor air quality.

Dr. Reichmuth said it’s hard to tell how much a regular mask can protect you from poor air quality.

“If you’re really going to wear a mask, it’s got to be a higher quality, an N-95,” Dr. Reichmuth said.

“Wearing a mask can be helpful, but it depends on the type of mask you wear,” Dr. Szalewski said. “Bandannas, cloth masks - they do a pretty good job, but really, tiny particles can still get through. Smoke, being a tiny particle, can actually get through those masks.”

The doctors we talked to said the best way to avoid problems with particles in the air is avoidance.

“Staying indoors, keeping your windows closed, running your air conditioning or if you have something like a HEPA filter that can circulate those particles out,” Dr. Szalewski said. “Wearing a mask and making sure it’s something that is going to efficiently protect you.”

Dr. Szalewski recommends that if you are someone with asthma or allergies to be consistent in taking your medicine to not cause more problems.

