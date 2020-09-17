Cool, Hazy Weather Expected to Finish the Work Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -More quiet weather is expected on Friday to finish the week with below average temperatures for most of eastern Nebraska.

Mostly sunny and cool weather continues on Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s across the state. (KOLN)

After some morning clouds, afternoon skies are expected to be mostly across the state, though more smoke from wildfires in the west will keep skies hazy. East winds will turn to the southeast through the morning, eventually settling to around 5 to 15 MPH through the day. Mainly dry weather is expected for your Friday.

Into the weekend, more sunshine is expected with temperatures warming back to the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be breezy this weekend though, with gusts up to around 30 MPH possible both days. And again, it looks as if it more dry weather will hang around through the weekend for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

Next week again looks to be headlined by warm and dry weather as an upper level ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern. Temperatures into the low and mid 80s are in the forecast for now, but temperatures could continue to trend upwards next week.

