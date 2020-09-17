Cooler The Next Few Days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln and Eastern Nebraska will be cooler Thursday and Friday due to the cold front that moved through the area Wednesday. Smoke from the wildfires in the western part of the country made it to closer to the ground due to sinking air behind the front. Warmer temperatures and less smoke in the air look likely by this weekend.

Thursday should be mostly sunny, dry and not as breezy. It will remain hazy, but the smoke should be more in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. An upper level disturbance may move through part of the area late Thursday night into Friday morning. This will give us a small chance of rain. The high temperature both Thursday and Friday looks to be in the mid 70s.

The weekend should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with a high around 80 both days. There is a chance of rain late Sunday, otherwise it looks to be dry. The warming trend continues into the first half of next week with highs in the low to mid 80s. There could be some rain Monday and then again Wednesday, but the chance is small for now.

