Crete High School cancels football games due to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crete High School has cancelled two upcoming football games due to the coronavirus.

A post on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon said “Due to COVID-19 issues associated with the Crete High School football program, we regret to inform you that we have canceled the Friday, September 18, game at Lexington and the Friday, September 25, home game against Plattsmouth. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of Crete High School and our Activities.”

Crete also had to cancel its September 4 football game against McCook due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case on the team and “multiple other players showing some symptoms.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.