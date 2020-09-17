Advertisement

Digging potatoes in south central Nebraska

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There is a potato patch in south central Nebraska that allows the public to come out and get their hands dirty.

Joe Culver and his family use antique potato picking equipment from the 1950′s to pull potatoes out of the ground on two Saturdays in September. The family has been doing this for several years now. The Culver family also raises corn, soybeans and wheat. Joe Culver says the potato business is a side job, as he has a “day job” as well. It’s definitely a study in farm diversification. When we visited the farm between Oxford and Orleans on a beautiful September Saturday morning, dozens of people were in the fields with buckets by 8 a.m. You can pick up the potatoes out of the field, and take a 50 pound bag home for just $15.

If you’d like to know more about this unique business, search “Culver’s Potatoes” on Facebook. The next digging will happen on Saturday, September 19, 2020, starting at 8:30 a.m.

