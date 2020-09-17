Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Porter’s at the Arbor Day Farm

Firefighters worked to put out a fire on the Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City. (Credit: Stephanie Robles)
Firefighters worked to put out a fire on the Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City. (Credit: Stephanie Robles)(Stephanie Robles)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NCN) – Firefighters extinguished a fire Wednesday evening that severely damaged the Porter’s restaurant area of the historic Apple House at the Arbor Day Farm.

The fire had engulfed the dining area and smoke was pouring out of the roof edges up one of the A-frames of the complex when firefighters arrived.

Water from the first arriving pumper had positive effect and a connection with a nearby fire hydrant helped firefighters save the complex.

The historic portions of the building, including the apple sorting area, were undamaged.

Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe was on scene late Wednesday individually thanking firefighters.

“First and foremost everybody’s safe, no staff, no customers, no community members were at risk and we could not be more grateful for the leadership the work of the local fire department and regional fire departments who helped control  this fire," said Lambe. "It sounds like, as we know right now, the historic parts of the apple house and barn are safe and can be repaired.”

Damage was mostly contained to upstairs offices and portions of the building housing Porter’s at the Apple House Market. At one point, flames were shooting higher than the surrounding trees, but firefighters say the fire did not reach the roof rafters over the main building.

A witness believed to be among the first to dial 911 ran to the building to see if there was anyone inside, but said the restaurant was closed and there was no one was in danger.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Arbor Day Farm says plans for the Apple Jack Festival will go on.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Lincoln restaurant owner expands during pandemic

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
The restaurant’s expansion comes during the pandemic, a time when most local restaurants are struggling to simply keep the lights on.

News

Division I Council approves civic engagement legislation

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Lorena Carmona
It marked the first legislative proposal Division I Student-athlete Advisory Committee has proposed since Division I governance was restructured in 2014 to give student-athletes a vote at every level of decision-making.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

NDCS reports more cases of COVID-19 within its staff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
There are currently 40 NDCS employees who have yet to recover from COVID-19.

News

Rapid testing, testing protocols key role in Big Ten’s decision

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Rapid testing helps with Big Ten decision.

News

Seward honors fallen Lincoln officers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Wednesday night dozens of first responders from Seward and surrounding communities took to the street.

News

Larry Frost, father of Scott Frost died Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Some sad news to pass along. Larry Frost, the father of Scott Frost has died.

News

Local bars and venues ready for Husker fans

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Local bars and venues ready for Husker fans

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Every Husker game day, thousands of people make their way to the bars downtown to celebrate. They’re bars that have been struggling a lot over the last six months. But this gives them some much-needed hope. But things will look different.