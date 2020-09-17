Advertisement

Lincoln Police Chief returns to work

LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister
LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has returned to service after he tested positive for COVID-19 in early September.

Bliemeister tested positive on Sept. 6, and returned to duty on Thursday after exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus.

Bliemeister started experiencing symptoms on Sept. 5, and was tested the following day. He began self-quarantining at home, according to a release from LPD.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Local health officials have confirmed two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Lancaster County.

News

Crete High School cancels football games due to COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Crete High School has cancelled two upcoming football games due to the coronavirus.

News

Omaha public schools to start in-person classes next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Students in Nebraska’s largest public school district will begin going back into the classroom next week for the first time since March, when the coronavirus outbreak sent students home to learn remotely.

News

Surveillance video helps LPD track down man who stole car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department recently used surveillance video to track down a man they say stole a car.

Latest News

News

LPD: Woman steals car, says she was tired of walking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a woman who stole a car and explained to officers that she took it because she was tired of walking.

News

LPD arrests registered sex offender with outstanding warrant after trespassing area residence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man with an outstanding warrant and was in violation the sex offender registry, after they say he trespassed at an area residence.

News

LPD: Person causes $100 in damage after defecating in downtown parking garage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department said a person recently caused $100 in damage after defecating in a downtown parking garage.

News

LPD: Man arrested in connection to May robbery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery back in May.

News

LSO: Hickman woman loses $25,000 in ‘grandparent scam’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent ‘grandparent scam' where a Hickman woman lost $25,000 dollars.

News

Larry Frost, father of Scott Frost died Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Some sad news to pass along. Larry Frost, the father of Scott Frost has died.