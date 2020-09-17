Lincoln Police Chief returns to work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has returned to service after he tested positive for COVID-19 in early September.

Bliemeister tested positive on Sept. 6, and returned to duty on Thursday after exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus.

Bliemeister started experiencing symptoms on Sept. 5, and was tested the following day. He began self-quarantining at home, according to a release from LPD.

