Advertisement

Local bars and venues ready for Husker fans

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Every Husker game day, thousands of people make their way to the bars downtown to celebrate.

They’re bars that have been struggling a lot over the last six months.

But this gives them some much-needed hope. But things will look different.

“We’re going to have to control how many people are in the area, we can’t just have 10,000 people down here and having it look like a mini Memorial Stadium,” said Hurrdat’s Chris Gorman.

And the directed health measure will be in effect.

That means if you’re indoors, you’ll need a mask for now, unless you’re eating or drinking.

If at an outdoor venue, you have to be seated unless getting food or drinks, or playing games and be six feet from other parties. But bars and venues say they’re going to do whatever it takes.

“It is huge. Those Saturdays in the fall and now going into the winter, really support the area down here. They’re just as important as the College World Series in Omaha, for this district, the Haymarket and Lincoln, it is a huge economic gain having games come back,” said Gorman.

Down the street, the owner of Kinkaider says they couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s like 25% of our year.. and so it’s a big deal for us,” said owner Cody Schmick.

Cody Schmick is also the owner of Boombox Social, which has not yet had a Husker game day.

For his businesses, he says they’ll make some changes to keep things safe for those big red fans.

“We’re going to be doing some things outside, showing some games on the big screens and stuff like that as well,” said Schmick.

Both men said they’re just excited to have Husker football back, in some form.

“Working closely with the health department, LPD, city council, working closely with them to figure out how to do this safely,” said Gorman.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Larry Frost, father of Scott Frost died Wednesday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Some sad news to pass along. Larry Frost, the father of Scott Frost has died.

News

Local bars and venues ready for Husker fans

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

NCAA rolls out plan for Spring 2021 volleyball season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The recommendations now go to the Division I Board of Directors for approval.

Forecast

Cooler The Next Few Days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Lincoln and Eastern Nebraska will be cooler Thursday and Friday due to the cold front that moved through the area Wednesday. Smoke from the wildfires in the western part of the country made it to closer to the ground due to sinking air behind the front. Warmer temperatures and less smoke in the air look likely by this weekend.

Latest News

News

Lincoln businesses prepare for football's return

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Lincoln businesses prepare for return of football

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Lincoln businesses prepare for the return of football after months of uncertainty

News

Lincoln air quality level moved to ‘moderate’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The air quality in Lincoln has moved into the yellow range, meaning unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

News

86 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Health officials said 86 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Wednesday, bringing the community total to 5,388. The number of deaths in the community remains at 21.

News

Eight Husker players drop suit against Big Ten

Updated: 7 hours ago
A lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players against the Big Ten has been dropped after the conference decided to proceed with a 2020 season.

News

Trooper injured in Saline County crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Nebraska State Trooper was injured this morning when his patrol unit was struck by another vehicle near Dorchester.