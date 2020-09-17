Local bars and venues ready for Husker fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Every Husker game day, thousands of people make their way to the bars downtown to celebrate.

They’re bars that have been struggling a lot over the last six months.

But this gives them some much-needed hope. But things will look different.

“We’re going to have to control how many people are in the area, we can’t just have 10,000 people down here and having it look like a mini Memorial Stadium,” said Hurrdat’s Chris Gorman.

And the directed health measure will be in effect.

That means if you’re indoors, you’ll need a mask for now, unless you’re eating or drinking.

If at an outdoor venue, you have to be seated unless getting food or drinks, or playing games and be six feet from other parties. But bars and venues say they’re going to do whatever it takes.

“It is huge. Those Saturdays in the fall and now going into the winter, really support the area down here. They’re just as important as the College World Series in Omaha, for this district, the Haymarket and Lincoln, it is a huge economic gain having games come back,” said Gorman.

Down the street, the owner of Kinkaider says they couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s like 25% of our year.. and so it’s a big deal for us,” said owner Cody Schmick.

Cody Schmick is also the owner of Boombox Social, which has not yet had a Husker game day.

For his businesses, he says they’ll make some changes to keep things safe for those big red fans.

“We’re going to be doing some things outside, showing some games on the big screens and stuff like that as well,” said Schmick.

Both men said they’re just excited to have Husker football back, in some form.

“Working closely with the health department, LPD, city council, working closely with them to figure out how to do this safely,” said Gorman.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.