LPD arrests registered sex offender with outstanding warrant after trespassing area residence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man with an outstanding warrant and was in violation of the sex offender registry, after they say he trespassed at an area residence.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of trespassing on S 17th Street, near D Street, south of downtown.

Responding officers made contact with a number of people who did not have a right to be on-premises and those people left, officers also making an announcement that anyone else in the residence needed to leave or they would be cited for trespassing.

A few hours later, on Wednesday at 2:51 a.m., LPD said officers were dispatched again to the residence for a report of trespassing.

LPD said officers then searched the residence and located a man, identified as 50-year old Nuha L. Farid.

Officers said at the time Farid gave two false names to the responding officers, as well as two false birth dates, but after taking him to the jail for trespassing, the officers were able to identify him.

LPD said they learned Farid had an outstanding warrant and that he was a registered sex offender who had not registered in Otoe County since January 2019.

Farid was arrested and is facing for sex offender registration violation charges, trespassing charges, and false information charges.

