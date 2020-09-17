LPD: Man arrested in connection to May robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery back in May.

On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Lynn D. Fontaine Berry, Jr. around 9:26 a.m. after making contact with him at the Hall of Justice.

Nearly four months ago, on May 12, around 8:48 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery on Sheldon Street, near N 22nd Street in Northeast Lincoln.

At the time, the victim told responding officers he’d been robbed by three men. LPD said the victim explained that one of the men had a handgun and knocked the victim’s hat off his head. According to LPD, the men demanded the victim empty his pockets where they stole his phone.

Officers estimate the loss at $300 and they canvassed the area, where they located a car matching the one driven by the suspects.

LPD said officers were able to make an arrest after conducting a photographic line-up where the victim identified one of the men responsible as Berry.

